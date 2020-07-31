MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Isaias is lashing the southeastern Bahamas, Turks, and Caicos Islands with guesty winds and heavy squall lines.

At 8 a.m., Friday, the center of the storm was about 340 miles southeast of Nassau, Bahamas.

It was moving to the northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

Some strengthening is possible on Friday, and Isaias is expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days.

Isaias is forecast to continue moving to the northwest and slow down over for the next couple of days, it will then take a turn toward the north-northwest.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over the southeastern Bahamas on Friday. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas and near or east of the Florida peninsula on Saturday and Sunday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Broward, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach

Additional watches or warnings may be required for a portion of the Florida peninsula on Friday.

Tropical storm conditions will continue across portions of the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Friday morning. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin in the southeastern Bahamas Friday morning and spread into the central and

northwestern Bahamas Friday and into Saturday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in Florida beginning Saturday.

