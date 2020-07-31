MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While South Florida may still be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, early voting for the state’s Primary Election still begins Monday in Miami-Dade County.

Early voting in Miami-Dade will run from August 3 through August 16 at 23 locations.

Click here to view the schedule, times, and locations in Miami-Dade

In Broward, early voting takes place August 8 through August 16 and in Monroe County from August 3 through August 15.

Click here to view schedule, times, and locations in Broward County.

The Primary Election takes place August 18.

If you vote early, you can go to any of the 23 sites but on Election Day, you must cast your ballot at your assigned precinct.

Wait times for all 23 sites will be posted on the Elections Department’s website .

Voters are also encouraged to review their customized sample ballot to prepare in advance.

Additionally, voters can drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at any Early Voting site without having to go inside the polling place. Voters can drive up to the Official Ballot Drop Box, located outside all 23 Early Voting locations, and drop their Vote-by-Mail ballot into the secure ballot box.

All poll workers will be wearing face shields, masks and disposable gloves in accordance with the Florida Department of Health and CDC guidelines.

All common touch-points will be wiped down with disinfectant and hand sanitizer will be available to all voters when arriving and leaving voting locations. Social distancing protocols will also be in effect.

Voters are required to wear facial coverings.