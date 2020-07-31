Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.
Police were called to 5945 Northwest 19th Avenue in Brownsville around 12:50 a.m. According to investigators, a woman inside one of the apartments shot and killed a man who tried to go through her window.
The man died on the scene and police have not identified him yet.
Police put up crime scene tape for several hours as they investigated the shooting. Detectives are still working to determine whether the woman who pulled the trigger knew the man who tried to go through her window.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
