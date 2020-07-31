TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Preparing for Hurricane Isaias includes filling up your gas tanks and some gas station lines are already getting pretty long.
AAA is also advising Florida residents not to drive during the storm.
“This storm has the potential to create very dangerous driving conditions for those in the path of this storm,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – the Auto Club Group.
But if you have to be on the road, here are some tips for driving in the rain.
- Slow down
- Increase your following distance
- Turn your headlights on
- Turn your hazard lights off
- Avoid using cruise control
- Avoid flooded areas
- If poor visibility, pull over to a safe place and wait for the rain to ease up
Too Late for Flood Insurance
The potential for storm surge and heavy downpours raise concerns of residential flooding. Because of a 30-day waiting period, it is too late to purchase flood insurance for this storm. However, there are a few things residents can do now to protect their property from rising waters.
Tips to prevent flooding at your home
- Place plastic sheeting and sand bags at doorway openings
- Check for and seal openings in roof, windows and doors
- Clear debris from gutters, drains and downspouts
Plan for Future Storms
“This the first of what could be many storms that target Florida over the next few months” Jenkins continued. “Since peak hurricane season is not until in mid-September, Floridians should act soon, if they want to get a flood insurance policy in time.”
Top Reasons to Get Flood Insurance After Isaias Passes
- There’s a 30-day waiting period
- Homeowner’s insurance does not normally cover flooding
- Every zone is a flood zone; 20% of annual flood claims come from homes in low risk zones
- Just one inch of flooding can cause $27,000 in damage to your home
- Flood insurance rates start at less than $1 per day
Despite the risk, two-thirds (65%) of Floridians do not have flood insurance, which is separate from homeowners insurance. That’s according to a recent AAA survey of Florida residents.
“Flooding should be a major concern for Florida residents, whether they live in a high risk flood zone or not,” said Peter Corrigan, President, Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida. “It’s important to make sure you have a flood insurance policy now, because if you wait until a future storm approaches, it will be too late.”
