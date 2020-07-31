TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Preparing for Hurricane Isaias includes filling up your gas tanks and some gas station lines are already getting pretty long.

AAA is also advising Florida residents not to drive during the storm.

“This storm has the potential to create very dangerous driving conditions for those in the path of this storm,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – the Auto Club Group.

But if you have to be on the road, here are some tips for driving in the rain.

Slow down

Increase your following distance

Turn your headlights on

Turn your hazard lights off

Avoid using cruise control

Avoid flooded areas

If poor visibility, pull over to a safe place and wait for the rain to ease up

Too Late for Flood Insurance

The potential for storm surge and heavy downpours raise concerns of residential flooding. Because of a 30-day waiting period, it is too late to purchase flood insurance for this storm. However, there are a few things residents can do now to protect their property from rising waters.

Tips to prevent flooding at your home

Place plastic sheeting and sand bags at doorway openings

Check for and seal openings in roof, windows and doors

Clear debris from gutters, drains and downspouts

Plan for Future Storms

“This the first of what could be many storms that target Florida over the next few months” Jenkins continued. “Since peak hurricane season is not until in mid-September, Floridians should act soon, if they want to get a flood insurance policy in time.”

Top Reasons to Get Flood Insurance After Isaias Passes

There’s a 30-day waiting period

Homeowner’s insurance does not normally cover flooding

Every zone is a flood zone; 20% of annual flood claims come from homes in low risk zones

Just one inch of flooding can cause $27,000 in damage to your home

Flood insurance rates start at less than $1 per day

Despite the risk, two-thirds (65%) of Floridians do not have flood insurance, which is separate from homeowners insurance. That’s according to a recent AAA survey of Florida residents.

“Flooding should be a major concern for Florida residents, whether they live in a high risk flood zone or not,” said Peter Corrigan, President, Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida. “It’s important to make sure you have a flood insurance policy now, because if you wait until a future storm approaches, it will be too late.”