PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – It was “a moment” at Westside Regional Medical Center.

In the midst of the non-stop battle against COVID-19, weary medical staff and patients recently heard violin music.

Violinist Dave Damage played as he made his way down the hallways, thrilling all who listened. It was a nice thing to do, but there is more to the story.

“I have to say the reaction from the nurses and from the patients made it 100-thousand percent worth it,” said Damage.

One of those nurses is Damage’s girlfriend, Sarah Janik, who has been working long hours for months in the preventative care unit.

“I know there are other nurses who have not seen family for months. It does take an emotional toll but we have our little family at Westside to help us emotionally,” she said.

Damage knows that story all too well. He said he’s proud and Janik and the work she’s been doing. To honor that, and all the hard work being done by the medical staff, Damage said he decided to play for them. He was granted special permission to enter the hospital and then music filled the hallways.

“I wanted to find a way to honor and kind of recognize the people who are working the hardest to keep us all safe,” he said.

It was a big deal for Janik too, having the guy she loves doing something great for her fellow staffers.

“When I saw him, I was just without words. I was running around, then I saw him, it is my boyfriend and this is happening, it was very exciting. It gave me a second to have all this stuff melt off of me,” said Janik.

It was a touching moment for the young couple who are doing good things in a very strange time.

“I think it is kind of awesome that he has that same quality. He is very special in that way, we are a good team,” said Janick.