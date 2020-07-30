MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Isaias is causing life-threatening flash flooding and gusty high winds across Puerto Rico.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Isaias was located 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts.



Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 20 mph, A west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola on Thursday and move near the Southeastern Bahamas by Thursday night or early Friday. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and approach the Northwest Bahamas or southern Florida Friday night and Saturday.

Some slight weakening is possible as Isaias moves over Hispaniola on Thursday. Re-strengthening is forecast on Friday and Friday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

Interests in Cuba and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system. Watches may be required for a portion of the Florida peninsula on Thursday afternoon or evening.

