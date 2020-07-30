MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds to portions of the Dominican Republic.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Isaias was located 95 miles west-northwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 20 mph, A west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move over Hispaniola through Thursday evening, and be near the Southeastern Bahamas by late Thursday night or early Friday. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the Northwest Bahamas or South Florida on Saturday.

Some slight weakening is possible as Isaias moves over Hispaniola on Thursday. Re-strengthening is forecast on Friday and Friday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

Interests in Cuba and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.

