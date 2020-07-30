MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Isaias, forecast to become a hurricane by Friday night, is nearing the southeastern Bahamas.

At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Isaias was located 95 miles east-southeast of Great Inagua Island with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 18 mph, and a generally northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next couple of days followed by turn toward the north-northwest.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over the Southeastern Bahamas by late Thursday night.

Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

Strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane by Friday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center.

An unofficial observing station on Big Ambergris Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands recently reported a sustained wind of 43 mph and had a gust to 54 mph a few hours ago.

INTERACTIVE TROPICAL TRACKER

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

Interests elsewhere along the southeast coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system.

Additional watches or warnings may be required for a portion of the Florida peninsula on Friday.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC