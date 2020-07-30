MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane by sometime Friday.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, Isaias was located 155 miles west-northwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 20 mph and a northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near the Southeastern Bahamas by late tonight.

Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the Northwest Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

Strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday or Friday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet

Interests elsewhere along the southeast coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches or warnings may be required for a portion of the Florida peninsula tonight or Friday.

