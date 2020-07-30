MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, Isaias was located 165 miles south-southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 21 mph, and a west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola late Thursday and near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.

Little change in strength is anticipated until landfall in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, with a re-strengthening forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

Interests in Cuba and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.

INTERACTIVE TROPICAL TRACKER

According to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer, it is still too early to tell exact impacts in Florida, but check hurricane supplies, shutters, and evacuation plans in case they are needed.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC