MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While the Marlins process what this latest positive tests mean, members of the Miami Dolphins who have recovered from COVID-19 are doing their part to help patients still fighting.

Rookie running back Malcolm Perry and second-year linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel donated their much needed convalescent plasma.

“I was surprised initially but was happy because I was presented with the opportunity to give back and donate plasma and help people in need,” said Perry. “Being able to give back to people who weren’t fortunate enough to react the same way you did to the virus and give back to the community was important.”

The antibodies in the plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19 are valuable because when transfused to someone fighting the virus it can boost their immune system and potentially help them recover.

In addition to Perry and Van Ginkel, other players and staff donated blood as well.

As for the Marlins, the club now has 19 cases of coronavrius between 17 players and two coaches.

The outbreak on the team has prompted Major League Baseball to take action.

Reportedly, compliance officers, basically babysitters, will now travel with each team, making sure players don’t leave their hotels except to play games.

If you’ve recovered from the virus and want to donate plasma, go to oneblood.org.