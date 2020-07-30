INTERACTIVE TRACKERTracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Florida Keys, Local TV, Miami News, Monroe County Sheriff's Office

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities have jailed two Florida Keys residents for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jail records show that 24-year-old Jose Interian and 26-year-old Yohana Gonzalez are facing charges of violating isolation rules for a quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules.

They were arrested Wednesday in Key West.

They had been ordered by the health department to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, but neighbors said they were ignoring the order.

Investigators say someone videotaped the couple and gave it to Key West police.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments