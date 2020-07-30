CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 30, 2020.

FLORIDA: 451,423 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 9,446 cases
  • Total Florida Deaths: 6,333
  • New Deaths: 216  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 25,499
  • Total Tests: 3,531,721
  • Negative Test Results: 3,075,342
  • 14-Day  Average Positivity Rate: 12.26%

MIAMI-DADE: 113,143 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 2,791
  • Total Deaths: 1,455
  • New Deaths: 30  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 5,328
  • Total Tests: 602,089
  • Negative: 487,548
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 16.3%

BROWARD: 52,970 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 1,313
  • Total Deaths: 638
  • New Deaths: 31 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 3,184
  • Total Tests: 381,963
  • Negative: 328,476
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.7%

MONROE: 1,198 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 23
  • Total Deaths: 6
  • New Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 76
  • Total Tests: 11,343
  • Negative: 10,137
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.3%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 4,427,493 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 150,716 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 17,053,700 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 667,688
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

