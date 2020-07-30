Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a Brickell Key shooting that has left one man in critical condition.
Chopper4 was over scene Thursday afternoon at the Isola Condominium.
According to police, a man entered the building, went up to a 15th floor unit and shot the resident.
The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and it’s unknown if the shooter and victim knew each other.
Police said the shooter fled in newer model blue SUV.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
