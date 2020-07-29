MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic is bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Leeward Islands but still hasn’t turned into Tropical Storm Isaias.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the disturbance was located 55 miles west-southwest of Dominica with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 23 mph, and this general motion with some slight reduction in forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the system will move near or over Puerto Rico tonight, near or over Hispaniola on Thursday, and near or over the southeastern Bahamas on Friday.

Some increase in strength is forecast on Wednesday, with weakening likely on Thursday due to land interaction, and some restrengthening possible late week.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy

Saba and St. Eustatius

Maarten

Dominican Republic from Punta Caucedo eastward to Cabo Engano and then westward along the northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from the southern Haiti border eastward to Punta Caucedo

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

Tropical storm conditions will spread across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. These conditions are forecast to reach portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti within the warning area early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch areas on Thursday.

According to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer, it is still too early to tell exact impacts in Florida, but check hurricane supplies, shutters, and evacuation plans in case they are needed.

Little change to 11PM Tuesday Threat Cone which indicates where tropical storm conditions (yellow) are possible & extend well beyond the old cone outlined. Old cone shows where center point of the storm is expected to be, Out of the old cone doesn't mean you're out of the storm. pic.twitter.com/nfN4gbWahC — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) July 29, 2020

