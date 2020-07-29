KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A Texas man visiting the Keys couldn’t wait for the mini-season to start.
Yuliver Rodrigeuz-Tejada, 43, was one of two snorkelers reportedly catching lobsters out of season on Monday in the waters off Islamorada.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a marine patrol deputy spotted the two snorkelers and a boat at 2 p.m. bayside near Mile Marker 76. He also saw a personal watercraft operator go to the snorkelers several times over the course of an hour to retrieve what appeared to be a bag in the water, go to land and return to the snorkelers. The deputy stopped the boat with the snorkelers.
During questioning, Rodriguez-Tejeda removed 14 lobster tails from his dive skin and dumped them in the water, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the personal watercraft went to the other snorkeler, who was in the water, and took him to shore where he fled on foot.
Rodrigeuz-Tejada was arrested and is now facing more than three dozen charges.
The sheriff’s office said charges could be filed against the second snorkeler who got away.
