MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the new school year is about a month away, but whether students will head back to the classroom or learn online is still being addressed.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is expected to discuss the district’s plan for reopening on Wednesday.

At a Broward School Board workshop on Tuesday, Superintendent Robert Runcie repeated that the plan is to start the school year on August 19th with 100 percent online learning.

Runcie said they are working on accommodating children with needs, physical or language barriers, with in-person sessions. However, it won’t likely be on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis held firm to his stance that parents should make the decision about whether their children return to school in the fall.

“What’s clear to me is that parents want the ability to control their kid’s’ destiny and have a meaningful choice. And so for me, if parents think that distance learning is the way to go, if they’re not comfortable in a face to face environment for their kids, then I think they have that right. But I do think there are a lot of parents who really do need to have their kid have face interaction and I think we have to do all we can to provide that,” he said.

DeSantis went on to say it’s not just parents who should have a choice about to do with their children. He encouraged school districts to be flexible with teachers who may want to work remotely.

As for school districts who are considering delaying the start of the school year, the governor said “have at it.”