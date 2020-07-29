HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah security guard, who fired his weapon at a shoplifter who was trying to get away with a box of pricy lobster tails, is now charged with attempted manslaughter because the bullet struck a child in the leg while she was sitting in the getaway car, according to police.

According to a Hialeah police report, a man refused to pay for a box of lobster tails, worth $199, at Ray Chavez Distributors on 780 West 17th Street on Tuesday.

The suspect ran to a getaway car, being driven by Angelo Pupo, who had her two young daughters, ages 6 and 8 in the backseat, according to the report.

Police say the security guard, Leonardo Morales-Gomez, ran after the lobster thief and fired his gun as the getaway car took off.

The bullet struck one girl in the knee, and the other suffered a puncture wound to the right thigh possibly caused by the shattered glass from the window.

Pupo, originally told police, she was shot at by two Black men but recanted and told investigators she and a man named ‘Mark’, had planned to steal $200 worth of crab legs to resell.

Pupo is charged with Child Neglect and Petit Theft.

Both girls were treated for their wounds and are said to be okay and under the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Both Pupo and Morales-Gomez are being detained at TGK.

The shoplifter, identified by Pupo as ‘Mark’, is her ex-boyfriend and remains on the loose.