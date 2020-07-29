MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With close to 370-thousand “Vote by Mail” ballot requests, Broward County election workers are gearing up for the August 18th Florida Primary Election.

Wednesday morning, they held a mock election to test the accuracy of the voting equipment in Lauderhill. The process is designed to test the reliability of the machines to read a ballot correctly.

Broward Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci said they’re expecting a predominantly mail-in election due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We have about 370,000 ballot requests in hand and about 75,000 ballots received already,” he said. “we expect to receive a heap of ballots from voters that will learn to enjoy voting from their kitchen table.”

The last day to request a “Vote by Mail” ballot is August 8th.

In Miami-Dade, election workers held similar testing at the department’s main office in Doral.

The county’s Supervisor of Elections, Christina White, said more than 450-thousand voters have already requested “Vote by Mail” ballots. She insisted they’re prepared to handle it.

If you receive a ballot in the mail, you can change your mind and vote in person.

In Miami-Dade, early voting for the Primary Election begins August 3 through August 16.

In Broward County, early voting takes place August 8 through August 16.

In Monroe County, early voting takes place August 3 through August 15.

