MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Efforts to find out who shot and killed a 7-year-old girl in a drive-by over the weekend have intensified Wednesday night.
Crime Stoppers is now offering a $55,000 reward for information on the shooting death of Alana Washington.
Miami-Dade police said the ambush happened Saturday night at the 2900 block of NW 51 St.
Over dozens of rounds were fired at the family, striking Alana, two adults and a baby.
The 7-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
