MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on July 29, 2020.
FLORIDA: 451,423 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 9,446 cases
- Total Florida Deaths: 6,333
- New Deaths: 216 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 25,499
- Total Tests: 3,531,721
- Negative Test Results: 3,075,342
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.26%
MIAMI-DADE: 113,143 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 2,791
- Total Deaths: 1,455
- New Deaths: 30 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 5,328
- Total Tests: 602,089
- Negative: 487,548
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 16.3%
BROWARD: 52,970 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 1,313
- Total Deaths: 638
- New Deaths: 31 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 3,184
- Total Tests: 381,963
- Negative: 328,476
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.7%
MONROE: 1,198 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 23
- Total Deaths: 6
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 76
- Total Tests: 11,343
- Negative: 10,137
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.3%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 4,363,511 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 149,407 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 16,783,622 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 661,349
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
