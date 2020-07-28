(CBSMiami)- The Marlins are in the midst of dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within the team as reports indicate that at least 15 players have tested positive over the course of the last three days. Now, a new report from Marlins insider Craig Mish indicates that the team is expected to “pause” its 2020 season to allow the team to monitor the health and safety of its players.

The Miami Marlins 2020 season at least temporarily, has been paused. This will allow the team to continue to monitor health and safety of players. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 28, 2020

The report comes after continuing developments throughout the day left the team uncertain of whether it would play Wednesday and Thursday night’s games in Baltimore or host this weekend’s series against the Washington Nationals. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale confirmed Mish’s report.

Washington Nationals players voted against going to Miami to this weekend following the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak, sources confirm to ESPN. The league, as @Ken_Rosenthal said, will make the ultimate determination, but hard to see it going against the will of the players. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2020

According to a report from Joel Sherman, the league could be looking at a scenario where both the Marlins and the Phillies are stopped from playing for a few days as the teams continue to be tested. The Yankees, who were supposed to play the Phillies Monday through Thursday in Philly and New York, would replace the Marlins games against the Orioles.

#Phillies also may be stopped from playing for a few days but not as long as the #Marlins. Plan would be then for the #Yankees, who were supposed to play at home v. #Phllies Wed/Thurs, to instead play at #Orioles, who were supposed to play Marlins — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020

The idea, according to Sherman, would be to remove the two teams from play for a few days with the hope that the league’s regional schedule would allow them to make up games at a later date.

Essentially MLB would take the #Marlins #Phillies out of play for a few days, and hope that with regional sked they can make up as many of 60 games as possible when cleared to do that. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, it was reported that included among the positive tests was shortstop Miguel Rojas who has been the team’s best player so far this season.

Marlins star and leader Miguel Rojas has tested positive. He leads the NL with a .700 batting average, .750 OBP, 1.300 slugging percentage, 2.050 OPS and 476 OPS plus. Of course half the team is positive. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2020

The news today out of the league comes less than 24 hours after commissioner Rob Manfred said he didn’t consider the outbreak to be a “nightmare” scenario for the league in an appearance on MLB Network.

“I don’t put this in the nightmare category,” Manfred said to MLB Network. “It’s not a positive thing, but I don’t see it as a nightmare. … That’s why we have the expanded rosters. That’s why we have the pool of additional players.”