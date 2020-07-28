EXCLUSIVE‘A Culture Of Cruelty’: A Look Inside The Secret World Of Greyhound Training
Filed Under:Miami Marlins, Miami Marlins News, Ryan Mayer

(CBSMiami)- The Marlins are in the midst of dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within the team as reports indicate that at least 15 players have tested positive over the course of the last three days. Now, a new report from Marlins insider Craig Mish indicates that the team is expected to “pause” its 2020 season to allow the team to monitor the health and safety of its players.

The report comes after continuing developments throughout the day left the team uncertain of whether it would play Wednesday and Thursday night’s games in Baltimore or host this weekend’s series against the Washington Nationals. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale confirmed Mish’s report.

According to a report from Joel Sherman, the league could be looking at a scenario where both the Marlins and the Phillies are stopped from playing for a few days as the teams continue to be tested. The Yankees, who were supposed to play the Phillies Monday through Thursday in Philly and New York, would replace the Marlins games against the Orioles.

The idea, according to Sherman, would be to remove the two teams from play for a few days with the hope that the league’s regional schedule would allow them to make up games at a later date.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that included among the positive tests was shortstop Miguel Rojas who has been the team’s best player so far this season.

The news today out of the league comes less than 24 hours after commissioner Rob Manfred said he didn’t consider the outbreak to be a “nightmare” scenario for the league in an appearance on MLB Network.

“I don’t put this in the nightmare category,” Manfred said to MLB Network. “It’s not a positive thing, but I don’t see it as a nightmare. … That’s why we have the expanded rosters. That’s why we have the pool of additional players.”

Comments