MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic, which is bringing heavy rainfall and tropical-storm conditions as it nears the Leeward Islands, still hasn’t turned into Tropical Storm Isaias.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, the disturbance was located 235 miles southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 25 mph, and this general motion with some slight reduction in forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the system will move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.

Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy

Saba and St. Eustatius

Maarten

Dominica

Dominican Republic from Punta Caucedo eastward to Cabo Engano and then westward along the northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from the southern Haiti border eastward to Punta Caucedo

Turks and Caicos Islands

Interests elsewhere in the southeast and central Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system.

According to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer, it is still too early to tell exact impacts in Florida, but check hurricane supplies, shutters, and evacuation plans in case they are needed.

While still early to tell what (if any) impacts for South Florida, odds increasing we MAY have to deal with a tropical storm this weekend. No one ever wants to be surprised in hurricane season, we should never say "I thought it was going to miss/be weak". Better to prepare early pic.twitter.com/i5HzhURzX0 — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) July 28, 2020

