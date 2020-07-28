Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on July 28, 2020.
FLORIDA: 441,977 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 9,230 cases
- Total Florida Deaths: 6,117
- New Deaths: 186 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 24,917
- Total Tests: 3,485,141
- Negative Test Results: 3,038,322
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.69%
MIAMI-DADE: 110,352 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 3,037
- Total Deaths: 1,425
- New Deaths: 21 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 5,254
- Total Tests: 590,880
- Negative: 479,154
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 17.5%
BROWARD: 51,657 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 873
- Total Deaths: 607
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 3,130
- Total Tests: 375,517
- Negative: 323,355
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.8%
MONROE: 1,175 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 30
- Total Deaths: 6
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 74
- Total Tests: 11,247
- Negative: 10,064
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.47%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 4,307,542 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 148,295 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 16,523,029 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 654,860
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
