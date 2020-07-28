MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — In a press conference Tuesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced the possibility of suing Miami-Dade County over coronavirus relief funding.

“We, as a city, are exploring the possibility of legal action against Miami-Dade county for bad faith negotiations and for taking money away from our citizens that should have gone to our citizens based on CARES ACT funding,” Suarez said.

The CARES ACT, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, is a $2 trillion economic relief package meant to help with fallout due to the pandemic. Miami-Dade County received about $474 million in federal funds.

“Our citizens were entitled to receive, based on population, $81 million in federal help,” Suarez said. “The county proposal would get our citizens as little as $8 million.”

As an example, he cited the city of Atlanta. Atlanta has a population of about 500,000. Miami has about 468,000 people. Atlanta, he said, received $88 million from the government.

“That is money that we are not going to be able to pay our firefighters, to pay our police officers, who are on the front lines of COVID,” the mayor continues. “That’s money we can use to avoid taxes and fees on our residents. They have taken that money and given it to whoever they want to.”

Even after saying they would accept 75 percent of their allocation, Mayor Suarez said he did not feel like there were open and fair negotiations.

“We thought we were negotiating between 50 and 100 percent, and, it turns out, they totally, basically, deceived us and decided to offer the commission $30 million dollars, which is one-tenth of what we should get based on population.”

Mayor Suarez said he is speaking with other Miami-Dade mayors to determine their next steps and what their legal options would be.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he would respond to the announcement in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.