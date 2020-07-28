EXCLUSIVE‘A Culture Of Cruelty’: A Look Inside The Secret World Of Greyhound Training
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is being recommended to receive full accreditation status.

Last June, BSO lost the voluntary certification as a result of the handling of the airport and parkland mass shootings.

In an earlier-than-normal review, the assessment team from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation found the department to be 100% in compliance with all mandatory regulations.

“The accreditation is a vital component to have,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. “If you look at our reputation and our ability to be the forefront of law enforcement in the state, it’s essential we have the key credit behind us.”

The commission’s final vote regarding the agency’s full accreditation status will be decided at its October meeting.

