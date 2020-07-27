Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ed Ansin, the long-time owner of WSVN in Miami has died and our thoughts are with our colleagues from Channel 7.
Ansin is known as a ‘television news pioneer’ for his work at WSVN and their sister station in Boston.
He is remembered as the man who brought flashy graphics and a breaking news style to Miami that became the norm.
The station say on its website that he loved to work and was in his office just this past Friday “still doing what he loved.”
Ansin was 84 years old.
