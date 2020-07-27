MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the 2020-2021 new school year is just around the corner.
Broward has said they will start with 100 percent eLearning while Miami-Dade has yet to make a final decision.
Whether students will be learning at home or in the classroom, to help them get ready parents are urged to take advantage of the upcoming back-to-school sales tax holiday.
The three-day tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 7 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.
During this sales tax holiday period, Florida law requires that no sales tax be collected on purchases of clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less and on purchases of certain school supplies selling for $15 or less.
The sales tax holiday also applies to the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
The tax-free school supplies include the following: binders, calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebook filler paper, glue, poster paper, rulers, staplers, scissors and more.
Click Here for a full list of qualifying items.
Examples of school supplies that do not qualify for the tax exemption are books not otherwise exempt, correction tape-fluid-pens, masking tape, and printer and computer paper.
You must log in to post a comment.