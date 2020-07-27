EXCLUSIVE‘A Culture Of Cruelty’: A Look Inside The Secret World Of Greyhound Training
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Back To School Sales Tax Holiday, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the 2020-2021 new school year is just around the corner.

Broward has said they will start with 100 percent eLearning while Miami-Dade has yet to make a final decision.

Whether students will be learning at home or in the classroom, to help them get ready parents are urged to take advantage of the upcoming back-to-school sales tax holiday.

  • Download The New CBS4 News App Here

    • The three-day tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 7 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

    During this sales tax holiday period, Florida law requires that no sales tax be collected on purchases of clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less and on purchases of certain school supplies selling for $15 or less.

    The sales tax holiday also applies to the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

    The tax-free school supplies include the following: binders, calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebook filler paper, glue, poster paper, rulers, staplers, scissors and more.

    Click Here for a full list of qualifying items.

    Examples of school supplies that do not qualify for the tax exemption are books not otherwise exempt, correction tape-fluid-pens, masking tape, and printer and computer paper.

    Comments