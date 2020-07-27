EXCLUSIVE‘A Culture Of Cruelty’: A Look Inside The Secret World Of Greyhound Training
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miramar, Miramar Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have asked for the public’s help in finding the parents or guardian of a young boy found wandering around on a street.

Police think the boy is about two to three years old. He was found near the 1800 block of SW 68th Avenue.

  • Download The New CBS4 News App Here

    • The department said they reached out to Pembroke Pines police for help. After many hours of knocking on doors and talking with people in the area, they couldn’t find anyone who recognized the child.

    If you know who he is or have information call (954) 602-4000.

