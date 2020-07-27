Comments
Download The New CBS4 News App Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have asked for the public’s help in finding the parents or guardian of a young boy found wandering around on a street.
Police think the boy is about two to three years old. He was found near the 1800 block of SW 68th Avenue.
The department said they reached out to Pembroke Pines police for help. After many hours of knocking on doors and talking with people in the area, they couldn’t find anyone who recognized the child.
If you know who he is or have information call (954) 602-4000.
You must log in to post a comment.