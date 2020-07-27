(CBSMiami)- Major League Baseball has officially released a statement regarding the postponement of the Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Phillies Monday night game against the New York Yankees. The league says that it is conducting further testing at this time.

“Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizen Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing. The members of the Marlins’ traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlinws weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter has released a statement as well saying that the health of players and staff is the organization’s biggest priority.

“The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these unchartered waters. After a successful Spring 2.0, we have now experienced challenges once we went on the road and left Miami. Postponing tonight’s home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation. We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

It was reported Sunday that the Marlins had four players who had tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the weekend. Now, the outbreak has reportedly grown even larger.

According to ESPN, eight more players and two members of the coaching staff returned positive results with the most recent round of testing. That brings the total number of cases within the clubhouse in recent days to 14.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

The identities of the players and coaches associated with this most recent round of positive tests have not been reported as of this writing. Yesterday, it was reported that starting pitcher Jose Urena, first baseman Garrett Cooper, right fielder Harold Ramirez and catcher Jorge Alfaro had all tested positive.

The team stayed in Philadelphia Sunday night to undergo testing with players that have already tested positive quarantining in Philly.

The Marlins took two of three games in Philadelphia over the weekend, winning Sunday’s game 11-6 despite having those four players out of the lineup. But, with now 12 players reported to have tested positive, there are questions about how the team will continue to play moving forward.

Under MLB guidelines, players who have tested positive must isolate from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours and receive approval from team doctors.

The Phillies have quarantined their visiting clubhouse staff after coming into contact with the Marlins over the course of the weekend.

Sources: The Phillies are quarantining their entire visiting clubhouse staff after exposure to the Marlins this weekend. Some were tested yesterday and waiting for results. Yankees brought their own clubhouse staff to Philly last night. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 27, 2020

This is a developing story, stay with CBS Miami for continuing updates.