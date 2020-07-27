EXCLUSIVE‘A Culture Of Cruelty’: A Look Inside The Secret World Of Greyhound Training
(CBSMiami)- It was reported Sunday that the Marlins had four players who had tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the weekend. Now, the outbreak has reportedly grown even larger.

According to ESPN, eight more players and two members of the coaching staff returned positive results with the most recent round of testing. That brings the total number of cases within the clubhouse in recent days to 14.

The identities of the players and coaches associated with this most recent round of positive tests have not been reported as of this writing. Yesterday, it was reported that starting pitcher Jose Urena, first baseman Garrett Cooper, right fielder Harold Ramirez and catcher Jorge Alfaro had all tested positive.

The team stayed in Philadelphia Sunday night to undergo testing with players that have already tested positive quarantining in Philly. Now, Jeff Passan reports that tonight’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled.

The Marlins took two of three games in Philadelphia over the weekend, winning Sunday’s game 11-6 despite having those four players out of the lineup. But, with now 12 players reported to have tested positive, there are questions about how the team will continue to play moving forward.

Under MLB guidelines, players who have tested positive must isolate from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours and receive approval from team doctors.

This is a developing story, stay with CBS Miami for continuing updates.

