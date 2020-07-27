(CBSMiami)- The Miami Hurricanes football program announced Monday that redshirt senior quarterback D’Eriq King will take over the starting duties for the 2020 season.
Monday marked the first day of the team’s second session of approved summer activities.
“D’Eriq’s hard work both on and off the field has earned him the starting quarterback position,” head coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. “His leadership qualities have been evident since he arrived on campus, continuing through mat drills, spring practice, our virtual meetings and summer activities. We’re excited to see him lead this offense and I know his teammates are excited as well.”
King transferred to the Hurricanes from Houston after deciding to sit out the 2019 season under Dana Holgorsen. King’s breakout season came in his junior campaign in 2018 when he threw for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns against just six interceptions in leading the Cougars to an 8-5 season under Major Applewhite. He played in just four games for Holgorsen in 2019 before deciding to take advantage of the NCAA’s redshirt rule and sit out the rest of the year.
King overtakes N’Kosi Perry, who started four games last season, and Jarren Williams, who decided to transfer to Garden City Community College following last season.
