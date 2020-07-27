MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said COVID-19 testing capacity in the county will be double by the end of the week while attending the opening of a new oral self-swab test site at Tropical Park on Monday morning.
The new testing site is capable of testing up to 1,100 people per day.
It’s a state run site which is using a different type of test.
“The test will be self-administered with an oral swab so people can remain safe in their cars. It’s an easy swab you can do in your mouth,” explained Gimenez.
Gimenez said testing is free. It’s open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. including weekends, to anyone age five and older, regardless of their symptoms.
RELATED: CORONAVIRUS TESTING SITES IN SOUTH FLORIDA
Tropical Park is located at 900 SW 40 Street in Miami. Enter on Bird Road (SW 40 Street).
Each person in the vehicle must have an appointment and appointments must be made online.
Results will be sent by email within 72 hours.
