MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 27, 2020.

FLORIDA: 423,855 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 9,338 cases
  • Total Florida Deaths: 5,972
  • New Deaths: 77  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 24,064
  • Total Tests: 3,391,133
  • Negative Test Results: 2,962,648
  • 14-Day  Average Positivity Rate: 11.06%

MIAMI-DADE: 104,755 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 2,904
  • Total Deaths: 1,388
  • New Deaths: 9  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 5,188
  • Total Tests: 569,554
  • Negative: 463,510
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 18.0%

BROWARD: 49,350 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 1,184
  • Total Deaths: 605
  • New Deaths: 25  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 3,104
  • Total Tests: 363,584
  • Negative: 313,754
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.3%

MONROE: 1,126 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 15
  • Total Deaths: 6
  • New Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 71
  • Total Tests: 10,916
  • Negative: 9,782
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.9%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 4,234,140 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 146,935 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 16,264,048 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 645,966
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

