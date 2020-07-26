MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — There are several reports out that at least three Miami Marlins players have tested positive for COVID-19.

It all came to light when starting pitcher Jose Urena was a late scratch against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The Marlins did not disclose the reason.

But as MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reports, the reason for the scratch was that Urena tested positive for the coronavirus. Heyman added that Urena “feels fine.”

Heyman also tweeted that “2 starting position players tested positive,” which later confirmed via sources were Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez.

Craig Mish of the Miami Marlins podcast “Swings and Mishes” tweeted that a source told him multiple players have contracted the virus but he could only “confirm at least one Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19.”

He later added that the “Marlins will likely be without at least three of their position players and one of their pitchers in the coming days.”

According to Mish, the coronavirus-positive players “will likely spend up to two weeks self-quarantining at their team hotel in Philadelphia,” while the club flies back to Miami after Sunday’s game.

The Marlins will start right-hander Robert Dugger against Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez in the series finale. Dugger made seven starts last year as a rookie. He made the Marlins this season as a long reliever/spot starter.

The Marlins did not make a roster move.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)