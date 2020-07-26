MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Hanna continues to move inland over northeastern Mexico. Heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding continues over far southeast Texas and northeast Mexico.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the storm was 75 miles northeast of Monterrey, Mexico.

Hanna is moving toward the west-southwest near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Hanna should continue to move farther inland over northeastern Mexico through tonight.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is expected as the center of Hanna moves farther inland, and the cyclone is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later today and dissipate Monday or Monday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barra el Mezquital Mexico to the Mouth of the Rio Grande.

