Jim DeFede spoke with Fedrick Ingram, the president of the Florida Education Association, about the lawsuit they brought against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has pushed to reopen schools in the fall.
Ingram discussed the resources schools will need if and when students and teachers return to in-person learning.
He also explained why the threat of the virus is greater than the challenge of academic regression.
GUEST: Fedrick Ingram, Florida Education Association President
