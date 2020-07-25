MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo is bringing heavy rain to the southern Windward Islands on Saturday.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the center of the system was about 55 miles east of Trinidad.

Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 18 mph.

A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected Saturday and Saturday night.

On the forecast track, Gonzalo will move across the southern Windward Islands Saturday afternoon and over the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

* Tobago

* Grenada and its dependencies

Little change in strength is expected before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea and the system is forecast to dissipate by Sunday night.

