MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hanna is now a hurricane as it moves closer toward Texas.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, the center of the system was about 135 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hanna’s maximum sustained winds are now 80 mph with some further strengthening possible before Hanna makes landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening.
Hanna is moving toward the west near 7 mph.
A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected by late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, and that motion should continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area by late Saturday afternoon or evening.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…
* Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
* Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay Texas
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Barra el Mezquital Mexico to Port Mansfield Texas
* Mesquite Bay to Sargent Texas
Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.
Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding. Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inchesof rain through Sunday night — with isolated totals of 18 inches — in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
