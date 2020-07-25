HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Seminole Gaming has closed a loop hole in its safety protocols which now requires guests to remain stationary while eating, drinking or smoking at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood or any other Seminole property in Florida.

Seminole Gaming’s “Safe + Sound” guidelines, which have been in place since five of its six casinos recently reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, mandated everyone must wear facial masks except when eating, drinking or smoking.

However, the eating and drinking loophole meant guests could walk around while eating or drinking, but not anymore.

The upgraded guidelines prohibit guests from walking in all public spaces without protective face coverings.

“Seminole Gaming is committed to the health and safety of its guests and team members, and we are upgrading our comprehensive “Safe + Sound” program to further limit the threat from COVID-19,” said Jim Allen, Seminole Gaming CEO and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts and casinos are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”

Seminole Gaming also announced the immediate closure of PLA, an interactive golf and games restaurant tenant, for failure to adhere to “Safe + Sound” program guidelines. PLA is a tenant in the retail area of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Seminole Gaming is also expanding its COVID enforcement teams who will be wearing distinctive uniforms to create greater guest awareness.

If guests don’t follow safety protocols, they will be asked to leave the property.