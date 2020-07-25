ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A Georgia mother is in trouble with the law for trying to bring two guns and marijuana into Epcot at Walt Disney World and the illegal contraband was hidden in her child’s diaper bag, according to court documents.

Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was arrested July 18 on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Smith was going through the Epcot security line with an adult man, their 7-month-old daughter and her 7-year-old son when the guard spotted a 9mm handgun and a plastic bag containing marijuana, an arrest report said.

Orange County deputies responded. A search of the diaper bag revealed a second gun, a .45 caliber handgun on the bottom, deputies said.

Park rules state no weapons are allowed on Disney property.

The arrest occurred three days after Epcot reopened from a nearly four-month closure. The resort had shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith was released from the Orange County Jail on July 20. She is scheduled for an arraignment on August 19.

