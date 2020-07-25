WEST KENDALL (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police involved shooting that left one man dead.
According to police, officers were heading to 7680 SW 153 Ct. following reports of a shooting.
On the way, they spotted what appeared to be the shooting suspect’s car, heading westbound on Kendall Drive at 162 Avenue.
When police tried to pull him over, he refused to stop before he losing control and crashing into a nearby construction zone.
Officers from the Priority Response Team were responding to assist, and arrived at the scene of the crash.
“There was a confrontation where shots were fired and that’s where the subject was pronounced deceased,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.
A second man, who was hurt in the original shooting scene, was hospitalized in stable condition.
No information has been released about the suspect or the shooting victim.
No officers were injured during the incident.
