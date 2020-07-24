CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence will visit the University of Miami on Monday where he will talk about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The university’s Miller School of Medicine is taking part in the “Phase 3” trial of a vaccine developed by the biotech firm Moderna.

Dr. Maria Alcaide, the director of infectious diseases research at the University of Miami Health System, said so far the vaccine trial has shown it to be safe, meaning it doesn’t have any use side effects. She said the trial has been able to show antibody responses in those who have received it.

“This virus is very aggressive virus and I think we have we are learning that vaccine will be one of the only and the best ways to be able to prevent future infections,” she told CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez and Lauren Pastrana earlier this week.

Dr. Alcaide said during the trial they are looking for not only at the development of antibodies, but also how many participants become infected after getting the vaccine.

To volunteer for the clinical trials, click here.

