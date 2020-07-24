ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – If you’re a fan of the thrill-a-minute fun at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, this year you’re going to saying “boo” – and not in a good way.
Both the Universal Resort Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood have canceled the annual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year. Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place,” according to a statement on their website.
Unlike it’s Orlando counterpart, Universal Studios Hollywood has not reopened due to ongoing business restrictions in California.
“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” the company said on its website.
This was to be the 30th edition of Halloween Horror Nights.
