MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to strengthen as it heads towards the coast of Texas.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 285 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hanna is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and a turn toward the west is expected Friday night, followed by a generally westward motion through the weekend.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area

by Friday night or Saturday morning. Tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area by Friday night or Saturday morning.

On the forecast track, the storm center should make landfall along the Texas coast within the warning area on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Strengthening is expected until the system makes landfall. Steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.

