FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A group rallied in front of the Broward County Courthouse Friday morning against the county’s mandatory face mask rule.
The group included State Representative Anthony Sabatini who announced he plans to file a lawsuit against the county.
“It violates our privacy clause and violates due process,” said Sabatini.
Sabatini and the group are asking Broward County to retract their executive order which limits parties and groups of ten people or more and mandates masks at all times.
Numerous infectious disease specialists along with the CDC, the U.S. Surgeon General, and President Trump have recommended facial coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Sabatini said he’s not against a recommendation to wear masks, but making them mandatory is a “heavy law”.
Miami-Dade County, along with several cities, also requires masks when you leave your home and has recently stepped up enforcement. Miami Police initially warned people but now dozens of people have received tickets of $100.
“We don’t want to be the bad person,” said Commander Freddie Cruz with Miami Police. “We’re asking everyone to please cooperate. It’s the law. It’s like wearing a seatbelt. It’s like stopping at a red light, it’s the new normal.”
You must log in to post a comment.