PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins played their long awaited season opener Friday night in Philadelphia and it was a smashing success to start the 60 game season.

Sandy Alcantara pitched neatly into the seventh for the Marlins allowing two runs — one earned — and three hits, striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

The bats opened up in the 6th, breaking a tie as Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer off Aaron Nola, which was part of a 4 run inning.

The Marlins win their opener, 5 -2 over the Phillies, spoiling manager Joe Girardi’s first game in Philadelphia.

Piped-in crowd noise provided the sounds as major league teams play without fans this season. A few fans who gathered outside the ballpark behind a gate in center field gave it an authentic feel with “Let’s Go Phillies” chants and boos when Andrew McCutchen nearly got hit by a pitch.

The boos were louder when Aguilar connected.

Bryce Harper bowed before the empty right-field stands when he took his spot in the field in the top of the first.

Cutouts of fans sat in the empty seats.

Yimi Garcia tossed a scoreless eighth, retiring J.T. Realmuto on a comebacker with two runners on to end the inning.

Brandon Kintzler worked the ninth for the save.

Before the start of the game, players held a black ribbon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: C Jorge Alfaro was placed on the injury list with an undisclosed ailment. Cervelli took his spot in the lineup and utilityman Sean Rodríguez’s contract was selected from the team’s alternate training site. Rodriguez played for the Phillies last season.

“We still plan on having him back, and still planning on big things for him,” manager Don Mattingly said. “We’re looking forward to Jorge coming off the IL.”

Phillies: Public address announcer Dan Baker announced on Twitter that a “necessary surgery” forced him to miss his first home opener after working 48 in a row.

UP NEXT

On Saturday, RHP Zack Wheeler makes his debut with the Phillies after signing a $118 million, five-year deal in free agency. Lefty Caleb Smith goes for the Marlins.

Wheeler’s wife delivered a baby boy, Wesley, on Monday. Her due date had been Saturday.

“He was a good sport,” Wheeler said.

