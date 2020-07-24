FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale will close its city-run summer camps on Friday.
The city said the camps are being closed “in an abundance of caution” to protect the health and safety of the kid and staff in response to rising COVID-19 cases throughout South Florida.
Parks and Recreation staff will contact individuals who are registered for the final two weeks of camp with information about refunds.
Fort Lauderdale Parks will continue to remain open during normal operating hours for limited outdoor activities, and will continue to require users to follow CDC guidelines for health and safety.
For those looking for some fun things to do, the city’s Virtual Recreation Center offers a variety of free activities, including instructor-led virtual classes in art, cooking, fitness, line dancing, acrylic painting, yoga, Zumba, and more.
