MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five new temporary coronavirus drive-thru test sites open Friday.
The drive-thru testing site locations are:
- Dillard High School, 2501 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale.
- Blanche Ely High School, 1201 NW 6th Avenue, Pompano Beach.
- MacArthur High School, 6501 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood.
- Miami Jackson High School, 1751 NW 36th Street, Miami.
- Miami-Dade Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler Street, Miami.
All five sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily and will test individuals five-years-old and older, regardless of symptoms.
The tests are free, with or without insurance.
The five sites offer appointments with online registration. To make an appointment, go to DoINeedACovid19Test.com. Appointments and online registration are recommended.
Individuals will be provided with information on how to receive results once they are tested. Testing is available to all Florida residents, regardless of the county they live in.
The federally funded drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will close on Sunday, August 2 at 6 p.m.
