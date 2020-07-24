CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 24, 2020.

FLORIDA: 389,868 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 10,249 cases
  • Total Florida Deaths: 5,632
  • New Deaths: 173  *(Reported in last 24 hours) New Record
  • Hospitalizations: 22,644
  • Total Tests: 3,215,185
  • Negative Test Results: 2,821,074
  • 14-Day  Average Positivity Rate: 12.31%

MIAMI-DADE: 95,068 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 2,723
  • Total Deaths: 1,354
  • New Deaths: 12   *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 4,971
  • Total Tests: 535,356
  • Negative: 439,143
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 18.5%

BROWARD: 45,010 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 1,263
  • Total Deaths: 536
  • New Deaths: 19  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 2,981
  • Total Tests: 343,039
  • Negative: 297,616
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 14.1%

MONROE: 998 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 20
  • Total Deaths: 6
  • New Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 65
  • Total Tests: 10,286
  • Negative: 9,279
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.7%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 4,038,864 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 144,305 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 15,526,057 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 633,656
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

